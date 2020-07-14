1/1
Almeta "Louise" Schultetus
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Springfield, IL—Almeta "Louise" Schultetus passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Sunrise Nursing Home in Virden. She was born on June 7 in Eldorado, Illinois the daughter of Lonnie and Anna Davis Roberts.
She graduated from Eldorado High School and was employed by New Hampshire Life Insurance until she retired. She enjoyed her cats, traveling and her corvette.
She was survived by her extended family members and friends whom she loved and cared forchult dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Eldorado, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to the Animal Protective League of Springfield, 1001 Traintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or Sunrise Skilled Nursing & Rehab, 333 S. Wrightman, Virden, IL 62690.
The Airsman & Calvert Funeral Home in Virden is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.airsmancalvert.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wolf Creek Cemetery
