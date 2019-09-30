Home

Alric Handley Jr. Obituary
Alric Handley, Jr. 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Alric Handley, Jr., 91, died September 30, 2019.
He was born April 23, 1928, to Alric and Mae Handley and raised by his grandparents, Henry and Kate Pape, in New City on their farm which he loved.
He married the love of his life, Anna Mae Nunes, on May 4, 1946, and they celebrated 73 years of marriage this year. A brother, Henry and sister, Juanita, preceded him in death.
He had an enormous love for his family and life. He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae; daughter, Connie (James); grandson, Joshua; great-granddaughter, Kendra; daughter, Linda (David); granddaughter, Madison and lots of friends and family.
He had an amazing love for Jehovah. Over the years, he has served as Elder and Ministerial Servant in both the South and West Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Rodney Hodge officiating. Inurnment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Buckhart.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
