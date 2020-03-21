|
Alvin "Cookie" Seelbach 1942 - 2020
Farmersville, IL—Alvin Joseph "Cookie" Seelbach, age 77, of Breese (formerly of Farmersville), passed away Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
He was born July 2, 1942 in Litchfield, IL the son of the late Alvin and Gertrude (Murphy) Seelbach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Delores (Stottler) Seelbach, whom he married on October 10, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Farmersville, IL and who died on January 25, 2013; and brothers Dale (Dugan) Seelbach and James Seelbach.
Surviving are his two daughters Michelle (Phil) Pingsterhaus of Aviston, IL, and Megan Charlton (friend Todd Johnson) of Manito, IL; 6 grandchildren Ally, Ryan and Luke Pingsterhaus and Rickey, Bella and Elizabeth Charlton. Also surviving are his two brothers Bob (Helga) Seelbach of Virden and Bill (Judy) Seelbach of Farmersville; a sister-in-law Nadine Rhine and brother-in-law Bill (Barb) Stottler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of St. Mary's Parish, a former church choir member, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's school and sporting everts and spending time with family and friends. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved watching all sports.
Private services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church and burial at St. Martin's Cemetery in Farmersville, IL with Fr. Allen officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Hough Funeral Home in Farmersville IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Parish in Farmersville, IL, Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese, IL, or Emmanuel Warehouse Foundation in Manito, IL
Online condolences may be giving at www.houghfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020