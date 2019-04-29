Home

Alvin V. Murphy


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alvin V. Murphy Obituary
Alvin V. Murphy 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Alvin V. Murphy, 94, of Springfield, died at 12:00 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Villa Health Care East. He was born December 25, 1924 in Marietta, IL to Archie V. and Pearl Dolly Orwig Murphy. He married Betty Carol Miner on November 26, 1944 and she preceded him in death on February 9, 2011.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathleen A. (Michael) Kunz of Timnath, CO; two sons, James B. (Brenda) Murphy of Charlotte, NC and Robert M. Murphy of Springfield; seven grandchildren; four step grandchildren; one great grandson and one sister, Ruth (Harold) Williamson of North Aurora, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Alvin was a long time member of West Side Christian Church.
He was a US Army Veteran serving in Japan during WWII. He worked as an HVAC technician through Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 137.
Graveside Service: 12:30 pm, Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Barker/Miner Cemetery in Table Grove, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Side Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
