Alyce Elaine Beggs 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be; so He put His loving arms around you and whispered "Come With Me." A faithful heart stopped beating; you passed the final test; so now you are in heaven and have found the perfect rest.
Mrs. Alyce Elaine Beggs, 75, was born on July 14, 1944 in Springfield, IL to the late Anna Louise Foster Antle and the late Marshall Bragg Antle, passed away on Monday, April 06, 2020 at her home.
She was a Management Operations Analyst with the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity until retiring in 2006. She lived in Springfield most of her life, though formerly of Auburn as well. Alyce was the loving wife of Guy W. Beggs. They were united in marriage on June 22, 1984, in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her son, Jay Douglas Swift in 2015.
Alyce is survived by her husband, Guy; granddaughter, Alyson Louise (Chris) Schehl of Glenarm, IL; and great-grandchildren, Sean Douglas Schehl and Arianna Louise Schehl of Glenarm. Sadly, her greatgrandchildren, won't be able to make more memories with her, but will cherish the ones they do have. Also surviving are a stepson, Jemal (Nicole) Beggs of Nashville, TN; stepdaughter, Dominique (Jay) Seymoure of Greenfield, IL;
Some of Alyce's hobbies were genealogy, scrapbooking and card making. She was a charter member of the Sackett Family Association; member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Capt. William Penny Chapter; and the Buchanan Clan. She loved spending time with her granddaughter and great grandchildren, and winters spent with Guy in Fort Myers, FL.
Private services were held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Daughters of the American Revolution – Capt. William Penny Chapter.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020