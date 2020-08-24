1/1
Amanda J. Claussen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda J. Claussen 1984 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Amanda J. Claussen, 35, of Petersburg, IL passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:15 AM in Sangamon County. She was born on October 23, 1984 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Brad Claussen and Susan (Jeff) VanNattan.
Amanda is survived by her parents; one son, Mason Claussen of Petersburg; two brothers, Jesse Claussen and John (Kara) Claussen, both of Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Amanda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Petersburg. She always enjoyed exercising, specifically running in her spare time. She was self-employed as a House Keeper. Amanda was also a graduate of Porta.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Petersburg, IL. Pastor Ken Gennicks will officiate. Memorials may be made to Menard County APL.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home
122 West Douglas Street
Petersburg, IL 62675
(217) 632-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurley Funeral Home Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved