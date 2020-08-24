Amanda J. Claussen 1984 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Amanda J. Claussen, 35, of Petersburg, IL passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:15 AM in Sangamon County. She was born on October 23, 1984 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Brad Claussen and Susan (Jeff) VanNattan.
Amanda is survived by her parents; one son, Mason Claussen of Petersburg; two brothers, Jesse Claussen and John (Kara) Claussen, both of Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Amanda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Petersburg. She always enjoyed exercising, specifically running in her spare time. She was self-employed as a House Keeper. Amanda was also a graduate of Porta.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Petersburg, IL. Pastor Ken Gennicks will officiate. Memorials may be made to Menard County APL.
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.