Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Chatham Baptist Church
1500 E. Walnut St
Chatham, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Chatham Baptist Church
1500 E. Walnut St
Chatham, IL
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Gullick Cemetery
Highland, IL
View Map
Amelia Lebegue Kniery


1960 - 2019
Amelia Lebegue Kniery Obituary
Amelia Lebegue Kniery 1960 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Amelia Lebegue Kniery, 59, of Chatham, died at 3:25 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Chatham Baptist Church, 1500 E. Walnut St., Chatham. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Milton Bost officiating.
Burial will follow at Gullick Cemetery in Highland, IL at 2:30 p.m.
The family of Amelia Lebegue Kniery is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
