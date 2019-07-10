|
Amie M. (Riech) Loman 1969 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Amie M. (Riech) Loman, 50 of Springfield, died at 8:48 am, Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home. She was born January 13, 1969 in Springfield, to Carl and Theresa (Cooney) Riech. She married Lance Loman on July 4, 1998.
Amie is a graduate of Lanphier High School, she obtained her Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University, and her master's degree from the University of Illinois in Springfield. Amie worked for the FBI for 22 years as a victim specialist, in most of those years.
She received numerous citations and awards through the FBI and was a member of an elite team of nationwide first responders with the FBI.
Survivors include her husband, Lance Loman of Springfield; parents, Carl and Theresa Riech of Springfield and numerous relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Memorial Gathering: 12 – 2 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 2 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with Reverend Hal Santos officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pan-Can (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) or to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 11 to July 12, 2019