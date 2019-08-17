|
Amos James "Jim" Gregory 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Amos James "Jim" Gregory III, 70, of Springfield, died at 10:06 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at his home after battling ALS.
Jim was born January 28, 1949, in Baltimore, MD, the son of Amos Gregory II and Eva Gloss Gregory. After graduating from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served from 1971 – 1974. He then earned his master's degree in Social Services Administration from the University of Chicago.
Jim worked for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for 33 years; retiring in 2009 as an Associate Deputy Director in Chicago, IL. He moved to Springfield in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Fitzgerald.
He is survived by his sister, Janet (husband, Jim) Maclea of Granbury, TX; a niece and three nephews; great-nieces and nephews; his dog, Marley; and his very best everything, Patty Sommer, of Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions can be made to ALS Foundation, St. Louis Regional Chapter, 2258 Welden Pkwy., St. Louis, MO 63146.
The family of Amos James "Jim" Gregory III is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019