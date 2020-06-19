Amsey E. Booker
Kincaid, IL - Amsey E. Booker, 61 passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. John's Hospital Springfield, IL. Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Kincaid, IL, is in charge of arrangements. mastersonfh.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.