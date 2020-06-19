Amsey E. Booker
Amsey E. Booker
Kincaid, IL - Amsey E. Booker, 61 passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. John's Hospital Springfield, IL. Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Kincaid, IL, is in charge of arrangements. mastersonfh.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
