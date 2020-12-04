Amy Beth Jones 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Amy Beth Jones 61, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home. She was born August 14, 1959 in Lincoln, IL to Don F. and Patty J. Wagner McCann.
She is survived by her son Andrew "Drew" Jones of Springfield; mother, Patty J. Wagner McCann; brother, Kim (Janice) McCann of Sarasota, FL and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her father, Don, preceded her in death.
Amy obtained her initial degree from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Peoria and went on to obtain her Masters in Nursing from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. She had quite the passion for nursing, which began at HSHS St. John's Hospital. While there, she began as a nurse manager on the 8th Floor and over many years gathered more responsibility and excelled as the Director of the ER, ED and then currently as the Executive Nurse Leader. Her work ethic and dedication made her very respected amongst her peers, but more importantly she will be missed as a dear friend.
Though her career was a passion of hers, her biggest joy and love was her son. She was so proud of Drew's accomplishments and success in his career, as well as life in general.
Amy was a member of Springfield First United Methodist Church and a resident of Springfield for most of her life. She was a social butterfly who absolutely loved catching up with friends over a glass of wine. She was a mother, not only to Drew, but to many others as well and never knew a stranger. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved watching a good game.
Private Memorial Gathering and Service will be held, with Rev. Justin Snider officiating. Burial will follow at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date, when all can enjoy each other's company again.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Foundation, 800 East Carpenter St., Springfield, IL 62769. In check memo designate either to: The Amy Jones Nursing Scholarship at St. John's College of Nursing, or Children's Miracle Network at St. John's Children's Hospital. Online memorials: giving.hshs.org/AmyJonesMemorials
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
