Amy Lou Row
Lincoln, IL - Amy Lou Row, 70 passed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.