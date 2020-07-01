Or Copy this URL to Share

Amy Lou Row

Lincoln, IL - Amy Lou Row, 70 passed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.



