Amy Lou Row
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Lou Row
Lincoln, IL - Amy Lou Row, 70 passed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved