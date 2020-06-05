Andrew Catalano
1940 - 2020
Andrew Catalano 1940 - 2020
DeFuniak Springs, FL—Andrew Catalano passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 79 in Destin, FL. He was born on July 26, 1940 in Springfield, IL to Joseph and Alice Catalano. Although he lived in Springfield most of his life, some of his fondest memories were made with family and friends at the Starlite Campground at Lake Jacksonville. He enjoyed many summers there before relocating to Florida in 2012.
Anyone who ever met Andy knows the two things he was most proud of: his family and his Italian heritage. He was generous with his love, his friendship and his time. After moving to Florida, he spent many years with his friends at Stanley House where he shined at helping others.
He is remembered with love and survived by his daughters Lisa (Nate) Thomas, Stacey (Keith) Driver, his beloved grandsons Cory and Jared Driver, and his siblings - Joe, Pete, Tony, Tommy, Helen, his nieces and nephews and his former wife, Bette Parker. His parents and eight of his siblings preceded him in death.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial gathering will be held in Springfield at a later date. If you would like to be notified when the date is set, please send an email to: andycatmemorial@gmail.com. Donations in Andy's name can be made to Stanley House Activity Fund 718 Walton Rd. DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433. The funds will be used to enhance the social activities for residents at Stanley House. Andy would be so proud to be remembered in this way.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
June 5, 2020
Joe, Pete and Catalano family. I am saddened to here of your brothers passing. You are in my thoughts during this difficult time. May your brother rest in peace.
John Fleischacker
Friend
