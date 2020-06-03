Andrew Donald Homa 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Andrew Donald Homa, 86, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Andy was born on October 16, 1933 in Hillsboro, the son of Andrew and Mary (Tresso) Homa. He married Barbara Hatten on February 4, 1961. She preceded him in death on April 30, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Toomey.
Andy graduated from Cathedral High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned his master's degree at UIS. Andy went on to work as an insurance executive, retiring from Franklin Life. He was a member of St. Agnes Church and was very active in the Knights of Columbus. His greatest joy was seeing his family enjoying time together whether it was leading the Homa family reunion or a small family meal.
Andy is survived by two sons, Drew (Mano) Homa-Stephens of Daly City, CA and Steve (Dawn) Homa of Chatham; two daughters, Beth (Curt Koopman) Pallante of Divernon and Missy (Kevin) Cartwright of Springfield; six grandchildren, Ashley Blevins, Zach Pallante, Caleb Cartwright, Lucas Homa, Josh and Noah Cartwright; sister, Kathy (David Harren) Homa of Springfield; and one great-grandchild, Carter Blevins.
Andy will be laid to rest during a private family ceremony with military honors.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 and will be livestreamed via their Facebook page at Facebook.com/stagnesparishspringfieldil/
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all socially connect in true Andy fashion.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.