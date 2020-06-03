Andrew Donald Homa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Donald Homa 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Andrew Donald Homa, 86, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Andy was born on October 16, 1933 in Hillsboro, the son of Andrew and Mary (Tresso) Homa. He married Barbara Hatten on February 4, 1961. She preceded him in death on April 30, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Toomey.
Andy graduated from Cathedral High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned his master's degree at UIS. Andy went on to work as an insurance executive, retiring from Franklin Life. He was a member of St. Agnes Church and was very active in the Knights of Columbus. His greatest joy was seeing his family enjoying time together whether it was leading the Homa family reunion or a small family meal.
Andy is survived by two sons, Drew (Mano) Homa-Stephens of Daly City, CA and Steve (Dawn) Homa of Chatham; two daughters, Beth (Curt Koopman) Pallante of Divernon and Missy (Kevin) Cartwright of Springfield; six grandchildren, Ashley Blevins, Zach Pallante, Caleb Cartwright, Lucas Homa, Josh and Noah Cartwright; sister, Kathy (David Harren) Homa of Springfield; and one great-grandchild, Carter Blevins.
Andy will be laid to rest during a private family ceremony with military honors.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 and will be livestreamed via their Facebook page at Facebook.com/stagnesparishspringfieldil/
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all socially connect in true Andy fashion.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved