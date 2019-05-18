Andrew G. Gossrow 1969 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Andrew G. Gossrow, 50, of Springfield, died at 11:09 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Andrew was born on February 25, 1969, in Evanston, the son of Robert and Barbara Ludwick Gossrow. He married Deborah Martini on April 2, 1994 in Springfield.

Andrew graduated from Springfield High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in Finance and a master's degree in Counseling from Eastern Illinois University. He worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for over 20 years as a supervisor. Andrew was a member of Lakeside Christian Church, Lincoln Land Down Syndrome Society, and the Youth Special Olympics Program. He enjoyed running marathons, health and fitness, hiking, being a father, and was a fan of the Chicago Cubs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Deb Gossrow of Springfield; son, Joshua "Josh" Martini Gossrow of Springfield; brother, Jeffrey R. Gossrow of Deerfield; and nephew, Ethan D. Gossrow of Deerfield.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a Memorial Gathering from 12 noon until the time of the Memorial Ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Lakeside Christian Church, 225 Toronto Road, Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois School for the Deaf, Attn: Tammy Miner, Business Administrator, 125 S. Webster Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650 (checks payable to ISD with a note in the memo that they are for the Andrew Gossrow Memorial Fund) or the Lincoln Land Down Syndrome Society, Attn: Leaha Jones, Treasurer, 613 Garden Ct., Chatham, IL 62629 (checks payable to LLDSS with a note in the memo that they are for the Andrew Gossrow Memorial Fund).

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019