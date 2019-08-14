|
Andrew "Andy" J. Gazda 1933 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Andrew Joseph Gazda passed away on August 13, 2019 in Springfield. Andy was born March 19, 1933 in Thayer, Illinois, to Thomas and Mary (Wargo) Gazda. He was a Civil Engineer, graduating from the University of Missouri at Rolla and earned a master's degree from Sangamon State University. He retired after 35 years with the Illinois Department of Transportation in Springfield. After retirement, he worked four years as a consulting engineer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict from 1953-55. Andy was a proud member of Christ the King and St. Agnes Catholic parishes for more than 56 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra (Wicklein) Gazda; daughters, Aimee Gazda and Julie Neposchlan (husband, Jay), both of Springfield; grandchildren, Laurel Neposchlan Rowe (husband,Thomas Joseph); Michael and Linden Neposchlan; and brothers, Thomas (Beverly) of Carlinville; George (Lola) of Athens, GA, Lawrence (Linda) of Denver, CO, and Charles (Amy) of Allen, TX.
He will be remembered as a tireless caretaker of his parents, a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Friday, August 15, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 420 North Amos, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
The family of Andrew Joseph Gazda is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
