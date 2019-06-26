|
Andrew J. Koskey, Jr. 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Andrew J. "Bucky" Koskey, Jr., 88, of Springfield, died at 2:40 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born August 22, 1930 in Springfield, IL to Andrew J. and Frances (Frederick) Koskey, Sr. He married Rosemary Lee on October 13, 1962 in Monmouth, IL and she preceded him in death on September 29, 2008.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa (Mark) Garst of Springfield; one son, Michael (Cara) Koskey of Springfield; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Kate, Molly and Brody Koskey and Matthew and Thomas Garst; one sister, Frances Stevens of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Andrew was a lifelong resident of Springfield and a member of Christ the King Church. He retired from the Springfield Fire Department as a driver engineer after 31 years of service. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War.
He enjoyed working in his yard, "tinkering" with and fixing all sorts of things and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved spending time with his family.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield. A vigil prayer service will begin at 3:45 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Christ the King Church with Reverend Joseph Ring officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 27 to June 28, 2019