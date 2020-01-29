|
|
Thomas H. Morris 1942 - 2020
Scottsdale , AZ—Tom, 77, died at 12:40am on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Mayo Hospital in Scottsdale AZ after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Dec 15, 1942 in Urbana IL, son of Thomas and Mary Curtis Morris.
Ivesdale, IL was his childhood home and he attended Marmion Military Academy for high school. He received his bachelor's degree from Indiana State University followed by completion of his master's degree from Sangamon State University. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968,
Tom was a principal owner of Systems Evaluation and Analysis Group (SEA Group) in Springfield, IL until his retirement in 2005. He split time between Scottsdale AZ, Fort Myers FL and Mason City IL and enjoyed family, friends, reading and golf throughout his retirement years.
Tom is survived by his wife Linda, sons Andy (Michelle), Tim (Monique), four stepchildren Tim (Colleen), Heidi (Jim), Toby, and Torey (Shannon), fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and Anna Laura Curtis (Aunt).
A celebration of Tom's life will be held in Springfield IL in late spring, followed by interment in Ivesdale IL. He is missed immensely and was loved dearly by his family and friends. May he rest in peace in the loving presence of God.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020