Andrew W. "Andy" Grimes


1927 - 2020
Andrew W. "Andy" Grimes Obituary
Andrew "Andy" W. Grimes 1927 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Andrew "Andy" W. Grimes, 93, of Chatham, died at 12:43 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Andy was born on April 2, 1927 in Chicago, IL. He married Joyce E. Forrester on September 29, 1951 in Springfield; she preceded him in death on January 10, 2020.
Andy retired from Franklin Life after 30 years of service. Through the years he enjoyed golf, music, and playing the piano, but family was most important to him.
He is survived by one son, Steven (wife, Donna) Grimes of Plano, TX; two daughters, Carol (husband, Greg) Metzger of Noblesville, IN and Sharon (husband, Bill) Gibbons of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Tracy Metzger, Julie (husband, Ray) Gotanco, Michael (wife, Heather) Metzger, Carrie (husband, David) Rooney, Katie (husband, Travis) Williams, and Patrick and Megan Grimes; two step-grandchildren, Ryan and Patrick Gibbons; 12 great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 East Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
