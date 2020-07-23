1/1
Angela Flynn
1977 - 2020
Angela Flynn 1977 - 2020
Loving mother and grandmother
Spartanburg, SC—Angela M. Flynn, 42, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Spartanburg, SC. She was born in Springfield IL on August 29, 1977 to Daniel O. Hawley and Vickie L. Flynn. She was raised and is survived by Vickie L. and John E. Flynn.
She was a wonderful and loving mother to her four children, Logan M. Flynn (Logan P.), Maddie M. Flynn, Sophia M. Flynn, and Lucas M Flynn, Juliette and Olivia Schorens and grandchildren Xavier, and Xyler Flynn, Hayden E. Howell and Gabriel Nelon.
Besides her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her brothers John Flynn and Joseph Flynn (Quentin) and sisters Helen Flynn, Alicia Hawley, and Kyla Overby. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Daniel Schorens.
Angie was a great friend to many people. She was a wonderful and devoted mother to her children, who will miss her very much.
Services will be held at Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC on Friday, July 24, 2020.


Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
Forest Hills Funeral Home
July 23, 2020
It's still hard to believe your gone. We love ya very much and Thank you for everything you have done for my family
John Bodiford
Friend
July 23, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to Angie’s family and friends. Love to all of you. ❤
Nancy Wheeler
Friend
July 23, 2020
Maddie
Daughter
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sue Moore
Friend
July 23, 2020
Angie was such a wonderful caring person, her humor and smile would light up the room! She was my friend and treated us like family. We will miss her so very much.
Christina
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Danielle Landess
July 23, 2020
I only met Angie a few times years ago but she was a friend of my daughter, Glenna. They met each other when they were teenagers and continued their friendship through FB. My sincere condolences to her family and friends and May Angela rest in PEACE!
Katheryn Norris
Acquaintance
