Angela Flynn 1977 - 2020

Loving mother and grandmother

Spartanburg, SC—Angela M. Flynn, 42, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Spartanburg, SC. She was born in Springfield IL on August 29, 1977 to Daniel O. Hawley and Vickie L. Flynn. She was raised and is survived by Vickie L. and John E. Flynn.

She was a wonderful and loving mother to her four children, Logan M. Flynn (Logan P.), Maddie M. Flynn, Sophia M. Flynn, and Lucas M Flynn, Juliette and Olivia Schorens and grandchildren Xavier, and Xyler Flynn, Hayden E. Howell and Gabriel Nelon.

Besides her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her brothers John Flynn and Joseph Flynn (Quentin) and sisters Helen Flynn, Alicia Hawley, and Kyla Overby. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Daniel Schorens.

Angie was a great friend to many people. She was a wonderful and devoted mother to her children, who will miss her very much.

Services will be held at Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC on Friday, July 24, 2020.



