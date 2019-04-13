|
Angela Marie Bundy 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Angela Marie (Zappa) Bundy, passed away in her grace, at her home 24 days past her 94th birthday on April 12, 2019.
She was the daughter of Mary and Joseph Zappa. Proud Italian-Americans who lived in a neighborhood with other Italian-Americans North of Lanphier H.S. She attended Lanphier H.S. Her first job to help support the family was as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. To spread her wings a bit, she transferred to the Chicago area. This is where she met her future Husband Bill Bundy (who passed in 2010).
Initially, she was a stay at home mother who raised four children all of whom still live within twenty miles of the matriarch of the Bundy clan. Mary Lou (husband Jay deceased) Jackson, Tom (wife Chery) Bundy, Cathy (husband Dennis) McKenzie, and Candi (husband Ron) Lamkey.
Being a den mother, room mother (if anyone remembers these). She was in the Jayches (the women's version of Jaycees).
Setting subtle examples of how to be respectful, a good person, a good citizen, establish a good work ethic, and achieve fiscal stability.
She spread her wings again after she felt comfortable leaving her children to their own designs. She spent 20 years with the Driver Services Division of the Secretary of State. She loved every minute of it for various reasons.
Travel was always a part of her married life. Family vacations around the U.S. were always exciting for her. She could look at new things with children's eyes along with her children.
She traveled extensively with her husband around the world, 50 pins of destination were counted on their world map in the den wall of their home.
She loved being at home, as well, around the family. The many family gatherings are loud and full of good fellowship throughout the year.
She has seven grandchildren that have always treated her with the greatest respect and kindness. Matthew Lamkey (wife Abigail +1), Caitlyn Lamkey, Jared Lamkey, Yari Bundy, Heather Weiss (husband Dan), Aaron McKenzie, Ashley Jackson, and three great grandchildren Kayden, Jude, and Bentley (Weiss). She loved them all very much.
We aren't asking for you to donate to any charity or give to any cause. Just take a moment to think about the people you love and be sure to tell them so. People always remember how you made them feel. Rest in peace Mother.
Visitation: 10:30 am-12 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Gary Winkleman officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
