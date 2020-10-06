Angeline Elizabeth Corsaro-Rhoades 2020

Springfield, IL—Angeline Elizabeth Corsaro-Rhoades, age 93, of Springfield, Illinois passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Clarence Wilbur "Dusty" Rhoades. Loving mother of Wilbur Lee, Gary Wayne, and the late James Edward Rhoades.

Proud Nona of Genelle Marie, Lindsay Renee, Daniel Donovan and Gary Russell.

Adored Great Nona of Austin, Aidan, Axton, Emma, Azalea, and William.

Retired from Hazel Dell grade school, School District #186. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends

Services and Interment will be private. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to McCauley-Sullivan Funeral Home & Crematorium, 530 West Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store