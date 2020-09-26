Angie (Ciuffetelli) Onyun 1923 - 2020

Springfield, IL—passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a short illness. Angie (Angeline) was born March 20, 1923, the first child to Antonio and Rosa Ciuffetelli. She married the love of her life, Jesse Onyun, in 1963 and they made their home in Springfield. Angie retired from Sangamo Electric Company, where she worked many years as an inspector. Angie made a beautiful home, was an amazing cook, and was known to make her delicious Italian cookies for many occasions. Angie was also the family historian and dearly loved visiting and chatting with her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Theresa, her brother Dominick and husband Jesse. She is survived by her brother Ray and her loving nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. Arrangements will be made by Butler Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum where Angie will be entombed with her beloved Jesse.



