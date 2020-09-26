1/2
Angie (Ciuffetelli) Onyun
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angie (Ciuffetelli) Onyun 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a short illness. Angie (Angeline) was born March 20, 1923, the first child to Antonio and Rosa Ciuffetelli. She married the love of her life, Jesse Onyun, in 1963 and they made their home in Springfield. Angie retired from Sangamo Electric Company, where she worked many years as an inspector. Angie made a beautiful home, was an amazing cook, and was known to make her delicious Italian cookies for many occasions. Angie was also the family historian and dearly loved visiting and chatting with her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Theresa, her brother Dominick and husband Jesse. She is survived by her brother Ray and her loving nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. Arrangements will be made by Butler Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum where Angie will be entombed with her beloved Jesse.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Service
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved