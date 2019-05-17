Anita "Beckie" Figge 1926 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Anita "Beckie" Figge, 92, of Springfield, died at 3:26 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home.

Beckie was born on October 31, 1926 in Farmington, MO, the daughter of Beno Michael and Grace Watson Bequette. She married Harold George Figge on June 26, 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, MO.

Beckie attended Southeast Missouri State University (formerly Cape Girardeau State Teachers College). She was the co-owner and operator of B+Z Pastry Shop from 1958 to 1988. Prior to that, Beckie was a physical therapist at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and served as a two-term President and past District Governor of Quota International. She was a volunteer at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, St. John's Hospital, Memorial Medical Center, AARP Senior Center, Caregivers of Third Age Living, ICare, the Old State Capitol, and Sangamon Auditorium.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son, Donald Figge; and brothers, Michael, Edward and Eugene Bequette.

She is survived by her children, Rev. Diane Figge of Belen, NM, Paul (Dee) Figge of Auburn, and Karen (John) Phillips of New Berlin; daughter-in-law, Kathy Figge of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Sarah, John, Chris (Melody), Adam, and Laura (Brad) Blumenstock, Emily (Corey) Faucon, and Matt and Cecelia Phillips; great-grandchildren, Hilda and Josephine Blumenstock, Hester and Mavis Figge, Julian Figge, and Felix Faucon; brother, John Bequette of Hallsville, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will host a Memorial Gathering from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Burnette, celebrant.

Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704, Memorial Medical Center Foundation, 1000 Churchill, Springfield, IL 62702, or St. John's Hospital, 800 East Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 18 to May 19, 2019