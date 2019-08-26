Home

Ann M. Libri


1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ann M. Libri, 93, of Springfield, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1925 in Springfield, IL to Walter and Florence (Stengel) Gleeson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Jerry, Pat, Gene, Jim and Walter Thomas Gleeson and one sister, Ceci Gleeson.
Ann is survived by one daughter, Mona (Raymond) Hickman of Springfield; one son, Anthony "Tony" (Ann) Libri of New Berlin; five grandchildren, Maria (John) Sigle, Aubry (Justin) Hammor, Emily (Phil) Wetherell, Brentan (Rachel) Hickman and Isabella Libri; 9 great-grandchildren, Johnny, Jordan, Sophie, Jude, Bo, Ella, Brecken, Isla and Hayzel and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann truly enjoyed life and loved spending time with her family. She adored playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she will be deeply missed.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:00 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Agnes Church. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Matthew Project.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
