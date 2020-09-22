Anna B. Murphy 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anna B. Murphy, 97, of Springfield, died at 5:03 a.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Springfield.
Anna was born April 5, 1923, the daughter of James and Ethel Downs. She married Ernest M. Murphy on September 3, 1943, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on March 22, 2014.
Anna graduated from Lanphier High School in 1941. She worked for Illinois Bell for 15 years as a clerk. She enjoyed traveling, and visited all 50 states with her husband. Anna loved her family dearly, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jim Downs, Doris Oliver, and Ethelyn Duggan; and son, Lt. Michael Murphy.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Patricia Anderson of Springfield; grandchildren, Jill Anderson of Sherman, Katie (husband, Josh) Nelson and Mike Anderson, all of Springfield; eight great-grandchildren, Zach, Aiden, Olivia, Ethan, Dylan, Teddy, Keegan, and Kyla; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
