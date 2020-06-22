Anna E. Ryan
Springfield, IL - Anna E. Ryan, 93, died at 8:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Thursday's SJ-R, for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home - Springfield. (217) 544-4646
Springfield, IL - Anna E. Ryan, 93, died at 8:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Thursday's SJ-R, for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home - Springfield. (217) 544-4646
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.