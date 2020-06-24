Anna E. Ryan
1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anna E. Ryan, 93, of Chatham, died at 8:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Ann was born on October 1, 1926 in rural Dieterich, IL, the daughter of John and Agnes P. (Cremer) Mette. She married William A. Ryan of Springfield at St. Aloysius Church, Bishop Creek, Effingham Co. IL, on May 1, 1954.
Ann graduated from Teutopolis High School in 1944 and was employed at Vulcan Corp. in Effingham and at several law offices in Springfield. Ann was an active member of Little Flower Catholic Church and St. Therese Guild, as well as American Sewing Guild. She gave many hours of volunteer service to Mary Bryant Home, Meals on Wheels, Caregivers Interfaith Volunteer Services, Saint Monica's Home and babysitting her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2009; brothers, Robert, Herman and Albert Mette; and sisters, Marie Stolleis and Elsie Mania. A brother, Ambrose, and sister, Catherine, died in infancy.
Ann is survived by four daughters, Susan E. (husband, Daniel) Becker of Auburn, Jean M. (husband, Ted Smith) Ryan of Springfield, Mary V. Ryan of Springfield, and Michelle A. Daniels of St. Petersburg, FL; one son, Christopher W. Ryan of Springfield; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, one brother, George Mette of Effingham, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private Funeral Mass and Burial will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL, 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
