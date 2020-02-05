|
|
Anna Geraldine Gasaway 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anna Geraldine Gasaway, 86, of Springfield, known by friends and family as Jerri, Deanie, or Anna, died at home on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 6:25 a.m.
Anna Geraldine was born November 12, 1933, in Ashland, the daughter of John Schweer Harms and Frieda Bertha Wallner Harms. She is a 1951 graduate of Springfield High School and 1955 graduate of the University of Illinois. Shortly after graduating college, she married Robert Reynolds Gasaway, her high school sweetheart and classmate, and remained lovingly and devotedly married to the end of her life.
Anna Geraldine was preceded in death by her two beloved parents and eight beloved brothers and sisters, Louise Kavetas, George Harms, Carl Harms, Harry Harms, Janice Viera, Paul Harms, Martha Markillie, and Wilma Davidson, as well as by two beloved nieces, Victoria Markillie Cary and Susan Harms Ledden, and two beloved nephews, Charles Harms and Harry Kavetas.
Anna Geraldine is survived by her husband, Bob Gasaway of Springfield; by two sons, Robert Richard "Rob" Gasaway (wife, Elizabeth) of Chevy Chase, Maryland and John Gerald Gasaway (wife, Nicole) of Ridgewood, New Jersey; by one daughter, Ellen King (husband, Tom) of Springfield; and by seven grandchildren, Rebecca Olympia Spavone Carter of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rachael Melinda Spavone Josephsen of Libertyville, Anna Elisabeth Gasaway of Chicago, Cecilia Marie "Lily" Gasaway and Marielle Louise Gasaway of Chevy Chase, and Robert David Gasaway and John William Gasaway of Ridgewood. She is also survived by 16 nieces and nephews and their families, many cherished relatives, and many, many generous, joyful, treasured, and loving friends.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 South Walnut St., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Grant, Rev. Msgr. David J. Hoefler, Rev. John DeCelles, and Rev. Jim Isaacson, celebrants.
A private family burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers should consider memorial donations to First Step Women's Center of Springfield, 104 N Grand Ave E, Springfield, IL 62702, or Beer Lahai Roi, a Haven for Homeless Pregnant Women, 7811 Olde Carriage Way, Springfield, IL 62712.
The family of Anna Geraldine Gasaway is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020