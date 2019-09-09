|
|
Anna Jean (Bartels) Kehoe 1945 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Anna Jean Kehoe, 74, passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Anna was born in Springfield Illinois on September 9, 1945, the daughter of Theodore and Ruby (Longest) Bartels.
She worked for the State of Illinois at the comptroller's office for many years before retiring.
Anna adored her family and could always be convinced to go out to eat with anyone she loved. It was said that her family was her entire life.
She is survived by her daughter, Penny (husband, Troy) Snider; 2 grandsons, Landon and Eric Snider; and a brother, Bill (wife, Marie) Bartels.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation services are being carried out by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield IL 62702.
A Celebration of Life is being held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm at the Firefighters-Postal Lake Club at 940 W Lake Shore Dr, Springfield, IL 62712.
Friends and family are all invited to come and share memories with one another.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019