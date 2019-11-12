|
|
Anna L. Travelstead 1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Anna Williams Travelstead, 67, of Springfield, Illinois, passed away October 30, 2019, at home.
Anna was born on June 22, 1952, in Brocton, Illinois, the daughter of George and Freda Williams.
She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1973 where she was a member of the Pink Panther Dance Team. She married her college sweetheart, Stan Travelstead, on December 30, 1972, and they have two children together: Dr. Lindsay Fazio and Jeremy Travelstead.
Anna worked as a flow cytometrist at SIU School of Medicine, as well as St. John's Hospital. She contributed to breakthrough research into disease prevention that was published nationally and featured on NBC's Today Show. Anna was active in the local Junior League and board of the Springfield Ballet Company.
She was a member of Illini Country Club where she and her husband golfed. Anna also enjoyed traveling to Florida and spending time with her friends, family, and three grandchildren, Rece, Campbell, and Griffin, who affectionally call her "Mamma." She would often tell her grandchildren she loved them "to the moon and back" and now she'll forever watch over them from the stars above.
Anna was preceded in death by her mother, Freda (Davis) Williams; father, George Williams; and sister, Katy Ingram.
She is survived by her husband, Stan Travelstead; daughter, Dr. Lindsay (husband, Patrick) Fazio of Chicago; son, Jeremy Travelstead of Springfield; sister, Jane (husband, Donnie) Rowe of Kansas, Ill; brother, Steve (wife, Marty) Williams of Brocton; and several loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Her family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Friends, colleagues and the public are welcome to attend from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019