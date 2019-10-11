|
Anna Lisa Gietl 1985 - 2019
Boca Raton, FL—Anna Lisa Gietl of Boca Raton, FL died on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Anna was born on June 30, 1985 in Springfield, the daughter of Louis and Kathryn Gietl.
Anna was a 2003 graduate of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School and a 2009 graduate of the University of Central Florida. She was employed as a financial auditor.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Stepp; her daughter, Angela Abad-Gietl; Angela's father, Luis Abad III; her parents, Louis and Kathryn Gietl; and one sister, Grace (Joel) Fahey.
Family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019