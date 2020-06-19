Anna Mae Sims 1930 - 2020
Pleasant Plains, IL—
Anna Mae Sims, 90, of Pleasant Plains passed away Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 13, 1930 in Bluffdale Township, Greene County, IL the daughter of John T. and Dorothy A. Bryant Hunter. She married Donovan B. Sims on June 6, 1948 in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on March 16, 2007.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Sims of Jacksonville, AR and Terry (Gina) Sims of Waverly; two daughters, Connie (Darrell) Hicks of Springfield and Linda (Deward) Morris of Central City, KY; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Donovan B. Sims, Jr.; two brothers, John E. Hunter and George F. Hunter and one sister, Mary Farmer.
Mrs. Sims had worked at the Farmingdale Grade School, at several restaurants in the Pleasant Plains area and as a caregiver. She was a member of the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church.
A private service will be held at Pleasant Plains Baptist Church with burial at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. A drive thru visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Pleasant Plains Baptist Church or the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.