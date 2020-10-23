Anna Marie Graves 1969 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anna Marie Graves, 51, of Springfield, died at 3:55 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1969 in Orlando, FL to Jack and Patsy (Hess) Pitts. She married James V. Graves May 16, 1992 and he preceded her in death December 22, 2015.
She is survived by two daughters, Jacqulyn and Katelynn Graves, both of Springfield; two grandchildren, Izabella and James Graves; mother and stepfather, Patsy (Donald) Bethard of Springfield; father, Jack Pitts of St. Augustine, FL; two brothers, Jack (Sally) Pitts III of Springfield and Jack Pitts IV of Jacksonville, FL and canine companion, Virgil.
She was also preceded in death by her dog, Miracle.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorial Gathering: 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
