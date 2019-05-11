|
|
Anna "Ann" Marie Harmony 1930 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Anna "Ann" Marie Harmony, 89, of Chatham, died at 5:10 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She was born March 23, 1930 in Springfield, to John and Louise Maurer Romanotto. She married Lewis Harmony on June 5, 1948 and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2014.
Survivors include two sons, David Harmony of Chatham and Michael (Linda) Harmony of Champaign; two grandchildren, Andrea (Jamie) Hardison and Erica (Carl) Liskey; two great grandchildren, Lea Hardison and Elliot Liskey; one brother Robert (Patricia) Romanotto of Springfield; several nieces and nephews and her feline companions, Louie, Autumn, Noelle and McCready.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Rita Ann Harmony; one daughter-in-law, Janice Harmony; one sister, Florence Holder and seven brothers, Johnny, George, Joseph, Leo, Vincent, Peter and Albert.
Anna attended St. Joseph the Worker Church. She loved playing cards; BINGO; Bowling; cooking and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Visitation: 10-11:30 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Wayne Stock officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forever Home Feline Ranch or Prairie Heart Institute Foundation.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2019