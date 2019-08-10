|
|
Anna Sheehan 1959 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Anna Sheehan, 59, of Springfield, died at 8:49 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at her home.
Anna was born October 24, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Rita Bechtold Hansen. She married Frank Sheehan on July 12, 2003 in Springfield.
Anna was a graduate of Lanphier High School and was employed at the University of Illinois at Springfield for nine years. She previously worked for Shop-n-Save for 19 years. Anna was truly a people person and loved being around other people. She enjoyed music and being outdoors, especially at Allerton Park, although she loved all parks. Anna also loved swimming, sitting on her porch, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Sheehan of Springfield; son, Aaron (wife, Rachel) Lovell of Athens; grandchildren, Brayden Lovell, Kamden Estes, and Carter Lovell, all of Athens; parents, Robert and Rita Hansen of Springfield; siblings, Karen (husband, Mark) Fernandes of San Jose, CA, Mark (companion, Janette Walker) Hansen of Denver, CO, Marina (husband, Carl) Caruso of Athens, and Bunny Potts of Springfield; step-daughter, Michelle (husband, Andy) Wiseman of Athens; step-son, Frankie (companion, Cori Fritchman) Sheehan of Springfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including Carol Tankersley of Alexander; and her dog, Prancer.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Frank and Anna's home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or the , 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Anna Sheehan is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019