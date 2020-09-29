1/1
Anna "Jean" Wanless
1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anna "Jean" Wanless, 91, of Springfield, died at 12:07 am, Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home. She was born May 3, 1929 in Springfield, to Arthur B. and Anna Mildred Snow Collins. She married Melvin Leroy Wanless on March 19, 1950 and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2001.
Survivors include six children, Roy (Beth Dobbels) Wanless, Jr. of Riverton, Mark (Chris) Wanless of Springfield, Marsha (Pat) Fogleman of Springfield, Michael "Mick" (Nellie) Wanless of Springfield, Michelle (Bruce) Beal of Springfield and Marlo (Mark) Rambone of Cape Coral, FL; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one brother, Michael A. (Patty) Collins of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter-in-law, Mary Lu Wanless.
Jean enjoyed bowling and was as an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets, Angel and Friskie and her caregivers, Debbie and Emily.
She retired from Franklin Life Insurance Company in 1988.
Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Joe Brunk Cemetery with Pastor Brian Wilmarth officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS Home Hospice or Senior Services of Central Illinois.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Joe Brunk Cemetery
