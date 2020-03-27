|
|
Anne Andrews 1929 - 2020
Port Charlotte, FL—Anne Andrews, 90, passed away March 22, 2020 at the Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage, a long-term care facility in Port Charlotte, Florida. Anne was born in Liverpool, England on October 16, 1929 and was one of five siblings. She and her siblings were evacuated to Wales in advance of the Battle of Britain. Returning of legal age after World War II, she enlisted in the Royal Air Force's Women's Auxiliary Air Force, and served as a nurse.
Anne married Boleslaw Andrzejewski in Manchester, England on May 26, 1952. They had one son, Laurence, together. In 1953 they immigrated to Springfield, Illinois and later all became naturalized U.S. citizens, then changed the family name to 'Andrews'.
Anne went to work at Sangamo Electric and later Pillsbury Mills as a chemist. She and her husband, Edward, founded the Prairie State Polish Club. This was a strictly social club which celebrated Polish heritage. She ensured that they were active members of the community throughout their lives here.
After her retirement, Anne enjoyed devoting her time to caring for her two granddaughters, Viktoria Andrews (Griffin) and Alexandra Andrews. She was a dedicated and loving Grandmother to them.
Anne moved to Punta Gorda, Florida in 2013 to be closer to her son and the medical care she then needed. Anne was always an incredibly loving and generous person, and she will be greatly missed by all.
Due to the ongoing world situation, truncated services will be held immediately for family and friends in Springfield.
Visitation: 10-11 am, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Dominic Rankin officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be conducted at the earliest opportunity following the cessation of this health emergency.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400
McLean, VA 22102
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020