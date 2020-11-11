1/1
Annisa Mendenhall
Annisa Mendenhall 1982 - 2020
Loami, IL—Annisa Mendenhall, 38, of Loami, died on Monday, November 9, 2020.
She was born on February 25, 1982, in Springfield, the daughter of David Mendenhall and Dawnal (Butcher) Mahan.
Annisa worked as the Activity Director at Elmcroft of Wyndcrest Assisted Living in Rochester and loved spending time with the residents there. She liked taking road trips, camping, riding motorcycles and most of all spending time with her family and children.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Allen Butcher; and paternal grandparents, Wayne and Shirley Mendenhall; and step-brother, Ross Howard.
She is survived by her two children, Blake and Emma Buckles; father, David (Susan) Mendenhall; mother, Dawnal (Fiancé Walter Wallace) Mahan; Fiancé, Andrew Rachford; Wombmate Brandon Mendenhall, and brothers Jonathan and Justin Mendenhall; sisters Crystal Mahan and Brandy Miller; grandmother, Barbara Butcher and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, from 4:00-7:00PM at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, in Rochester.
An additional visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the funeral services at 11:00 on Friday, November 13, at the funeral home with Reverend John Huxtable officiating.
Burial will follow at Chatham Cemetery, in Chatham, Illinois.
Due to Covid-19, friends are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings when attending.
Memorials may be made to her children so that they may do a Living Memorial in the future.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
