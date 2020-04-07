Home

McSpadden Funeral Homes Inc
Hwy 21
Lesterville, MO 63654
(573) 637-2292
Ansel Franklin Henson

Ansel Franklin Henson Obituary
Ansel Franklin Henson 1925 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Ansel Franklin Henson was called to his heavenly home on April 1st, 2020. He was born on Sept 21, 1925 in Black, MO to Oman and Elsie Carty Henson. Ansel is a US Army Veteran serving in WW II. In 1948, he married Dorothy Crays in Carlinville, IL. She preceded him in death in 1966. They had two Children. He later married Nancy Henterseher in Chatham IL. They enjoyed life; hunting, & fishing together for 32 years. She died in 2002.
Ansel was a blacksmith in central IL while also working at Pillsbury Mill and retiring after 30 years. He then owned and managed Henson's Country Cupboard on Pawnee Rd for many years. Ansel always had a big garden and lately he has raised cattle on a small farm in Chatham IL. He loves gospel & bluegrass music and watching Cardinals baseball on TV.
In addition to his parents and both wives, he was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Gene Henson & Larry Henson. Family remaining include daughter Angela Hill- husband Bob, son James Ansel Henson- wife Linda; 4 granddaughters, Christina Magoulias, Laura Heigert, Mandi Rogers & Stacy Workman; total of 10 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Norma Henson & Thelma Black; 3 Brothers, Troy, Harold & Carter, many nieces, nephews, & cousins.
McSpadden Funeral Home in Lesterville, MO is serving the family. A family service will be at Carty Family Cemetery, Black MO with a memorial service later. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Sugar Creek Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
