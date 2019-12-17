|
|
Anthony Charles Crocker 2019
Chicago, IL—Anthony Charles Crocker passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
He had been happily married to Janet Leahy Crocker since 2003.
Born in London, England, Anthony was the only son of Charles and Elsie May Crocker (Hodgetts) who preceded his death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Thelma May.
Anthony held degrees in both Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, and spent much of his career employed by General Electric in Toronto, Massachusetts, Maine, San Francisco and Schenectady, NY. He retired to Fort Myers, Florida where he met Janet. Earlier this year, Anthony and Janet relocated to Chicago to be closer to family.
Anthony was an accomplished Ice Speed Skater, earning Bronze, Silver and Gold medals for proficiency. He was a contender for the British Olympic Speed Skating team for the 1952 Winter Olympics held in Oslo, Norway.
For more than 40 years, he was an active member of Rotary International Club, was a club President in 1986, and had a perfect attendance record for many years. During his time as a member, he was involved in many Rotary community projects.
Mass in celebration of Anthony's life will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Augustine Church in Ashland, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60693.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019