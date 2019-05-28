|
Anthony J. Quinn 1978 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Anthony J. Quinn, 41, of Springfield, died at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence.
Tony was born on May 17, 1978, in Springfield, the son of Larry G. and Sally K. Tiefel Quinn.
Tony enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, camping, and cooking. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert Tiefel and Robert and Mary Hedges; and his paternal grandparents, Fenton and Dorothy Quinn.
Tony is survived by his parents, Larry and Sally Quinn of Springfield; sisters, Jennifer Farrell and Molly (Jeff) Fleischli, both of Springfield; nieces, Madeline Farrell and Ali Fleischli; nephews, Jack and Hudson Fleischli; aunts and uncles, Robbie (Robert) Kuchar, Terri (Bill) Smith, and Douglas (Wendy) Quinn; and cousins, Amy (Barry) Friedman, Emily Kuchar, and Patrick (Gabriela) Quinn.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
The family of Anthony J. Quinn is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 30, 2019