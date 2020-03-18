|
Anthony J. Ramirez 1965 - 2020
Springfield , IL—On the day you were born, you brought to the world a gift of joy and love.
Anthony, because of you we are blessed with so many happy, funny and beautiful memories. When you entered a room you brightened it up and made it come to life, you would never allow a dance floor to remain empty under your watch, and you were always the life of the party. We will never forget your 50thbirthday party that brought us all together to celebrate you and watch your magnificent mariachi performance.
Your candor was refreshing. You could make us laugh so hard that we would cry. You were our teacher and taught us what really mattered. You taught us not to take ourselves so seriously, and that it's okay to laugh at ourselves. Through your example, you taught us to smile and laugh more, live life fully and to love one another unconditionally.
You looked forward to watching your Godzilla, Rocky and King Kong movies, taking train rides, going to dances, and playing with your cars and wrestlers.
Your appreciation and zest for life touched the lives of your family, friends and those people who met you. You greeted everybody that you met with a kind hug. The mention of your name brings to those who loved you an instant smile and vivid memories that we will treasure forever. Our lives were better because you were in it. You always were and will remain unforgettable. You will be missed dearly, but always be remembered. You will forever live in our hearts. With much love, your family.
Private family and friends' services are being held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Ellinger Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield. Family and close friends may come to the funeral home starting at 3:00PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00pm.
Memorial donations may be made out to "GiGi's Playhouse", a (Down Syndrome Achievement Center) located at 3948 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery on Friday March 20th.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020