|
|
Anthony "Tony" James Bauer 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Anthony "Tony" James Bauer, 77, of Springfield passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home in Springfield, after a long battle with Parkinson's and cancer. Tony was born December 8, 1941 in Herculaneum, MO to John and Effie (Pashia) Bauer. He married Beverly (Burge) in Gillespie, IL on September 9, 1967.
Tony is survived by his wife, Beverly of Springfield; his daughters Teresa (Gregg) Benshoof of Springfield, Julie (Sean) Monahan of Chicago; son-in-law Curt (Cathy) Moffitt of Springfield; five grandchildren Mark, Aaron, Kevin, Caitlin, and Annaleigh. Also surviving are his brother, Clem Bauer of Racine, WI and his sister, Rosemary (Greg) Crain of Chester; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ann Moffitt; and two brothers, John and Greg.
Tony attended St. James Trade School in Springfield before working at Mel-O-Cream Donuts. He was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Vietnam. After Vietnam, Tony worked at Mel-O-Cream for 55 years.
Tony and Bev enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, fishing with his Chester family, organizing the making of Apple Butter, and creating gifts out of wood for others to enjoy. Tony and Bev also enjoyed many travels together. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church with unwavering faith and he kept that until his last breath.
Visitation: 3 – 6 pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home Chapel, 3306 S. 6th St. Springfield, IL with Monsignor John Ossola officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to St. Joseph's Home.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019