Anthony L. Womack

Springfield, IL - Anthony L. Womack, 66, departed this life on Saturday June 13, 2020 at his residence. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.



