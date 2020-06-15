Anthony L. Womack
Springfield, IL - Anthony L. Womack, 66, departed this life on Saturday June 13, 2020 at his residence. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.