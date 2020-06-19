Anthony L. Womack
1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anthony L. Womack 66, departed this life on Saturday June 13, 2020 at his residence. Anthony was born on June 2, 1954, the son of Wardella Womack and William Womack.
Viewing Services Wednesday June 24, 2020; Visitation: 10:00am-12:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Elder Elias Walton, Committal
1:00pm. CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only ten people or less at a time.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
JUN
24
Committal
01:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
June 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Greg Wheatley
Friend
June 16, 2020
I am so sad that my big brother is no longer here, I will always miss you Womack and I will see you again one day. Will miss you jokester much love. You will always be in my heart big brother. I will never forget you.
Wanda Fly
Sister
