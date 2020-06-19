Anthony L. Womack 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anthony L. Womack 66, departed this life on Saturday June 13, 2020 at his residence. Anthony was born on June 2, 1954, the son of Wardella Womack and William Womack.
Viewing Services Wednesday June 24, 2020; Visitation: 10:00am-12:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Elder Elias Walton, Committal
1:00pm. CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only ten people or less at a time.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.