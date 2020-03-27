|
Anthony Lee Rhone 1932 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Anthony Lee Rhone, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Christian Village in Lincoln IL.
Anthony was born May 19, 1932 in Jonesville, Louisiana, the son of Wade Collins Rhone Sr. and Ruth Ann Branch Rhone.
He married Norma Jean Donnegan on May 29, 1952.
Mr. Rhone was a Korean War Veteran and retired from Fiat-Allis on February 1, 1983.
Viewing Only Monday, March 30, 2020, 3pm-5pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11am.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020