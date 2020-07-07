Anthony Pianezza 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anthony Pianezza, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Lincoln.
He was born on February 8, 1947, the son of Pino and Esta Maria (Campagna) Pianezza. He married Emma Giancarli in 1979. All three family members preceded Anthony in death.
Anthony graduated from Griffin High School and served in the U.S. Air Force, later graduating from UIS, earning his BA in Management.
Anthony was part owner of Roma bakery for over 30 years with his father and brother servicing central Illinois with deliciously iconic Italian bread.
Anthony enjoyed fishing, flying and was an avid reader.
Anthony is survived by his sons, Patrick Pianezza of Tacoma, WA and Paul Pianezza (wife Lexx) of Culver City, CA; grandson Kitt, and brother, Louie Pianezza of Springfield.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. The visitation will begin with military honors provided by the Department of Defense. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with Rev. Steven Arisman officiating, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 130 guests at one time.
Cremation care was provided by Butler Funeral Homes and Cremation Tribute Center – Springfield.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Be Humble Gym's online funding account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/be-humble-gym
Be Humble Gym is just for special needs athletes, which aligns with our family's passion for equality and carries on our values of inclusion.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.