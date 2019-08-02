|
|
Anthony (Tony) Yates 1959 - 2019
Austin, TX—Anthony (Tony) Yates, 59 of San Marcos, Texas passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 of CL Leukemia at St. David's South Austin Medical Center Austin, Texas.
Tony was born August 26, 1959 at Memorial Hospital, Springfield, Illinois to Harry F. and Ruth (Vilniskis) Yates. He married Teresa Stees on 12/6/2002.
Tony lived with Mike and Pam White through his high school years and graduated from Williamsville High School.
He worked for Mike at A1 Lock and after moving to the Austin, Texas area, he started Hill Country Lock & Safe.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Tony is survived by wife Teresa and his loyal dog Brandy of San Marcos, Texas; one son, Mike Broughton, Avondale, Arizona, sisters Patricia "Pat" (John) Sams, Linda (Scott) Cox and brother, Jerry (Pagan) Yates, all of Springfield, Il. Three grandchildren, Hayden C., Emerson R and Gracelynn J. of Avondale, Arizona and many nieces, nephews and uncle John Yates.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on August 10, 2019 in San Marcos, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019